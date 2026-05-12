Naim Qassem calls on Lebanon to 'withdraw from direct negotiations' with Tel Aviv

'Indirect' talks between Lebanon, Israel 'better option,' Hezbollah chief says Naim Qassem calls on Lebanon to 'withdraw from direct negotiations' with Tel Aviv

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem said Tuesday that "indirect negotiations" between Lebanon and Israel is a "better option," arguing that Beirut would be retaining "the cards of strength" in this case.

In a recorded speech, Qassem called on the Lebanese authorities to “withdraw from direct negotiations that constitute a gain for Israel,” describing them as “free concessions.”

Qassem said his group's disarmament is not part of the talks between Lebanon and Israel, calling it an "internal Lebanese matter."

Any possible deal between Iran and the US that includes a halt to attacks on Lebanon would be a “stronger card” for stopping the ongoing Israeli strikes on the country, he added.

Qassem's speech came as Lebanon and Israel are set to hold a third round of talks this week in Washington.

The two countries, which do not have formal diplomatic relations, previously held two rounds of talks in Washington last month amid US efforts to advance diplomatic discussions between the two sides.

The upcoming meeting comes amid continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon despite a US-mediated ceasefire announced on April 17 and extended until May 17.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed over 2,869 people, injured over 8,730 others, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to official Lebanese data.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul