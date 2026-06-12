Cities of Marjayoun, Nabatieh 'massively' bombed by Israeli army, according to reports

'Huge, unprecedented' explosions rock cities in southern Lebanon Cities of Marjayoun, Nabatieh 'massively' bombed by Israeli army, according to reports

"Huge and unprecedented" explosions on Friday evening rocked the southern Lebanese cities of Marjayoun and Nabatieh, caused by "massive" bombing operations carried out by the Israeli army, according to an official source.

The Lebanese state news agency NNA reported that the Israeli army carried out "a massive bombing operation that lasted approximately 42 seconds, one of the most intense bombing operations the region has witnessed in some time."

"According to initial reports, the explosions likely targeted sites in the vicinity of Ali Taher Hill in Nabatieh," it added.

"The ground shook, and the explosions were heard across wide areas, causing widespread panic among residents," according to the report.

Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon in violation of the ceasefire agreement announced on April 17 and extended until early July.

The Israeli army has continued a deadly offensive against Lebanon since March 2, killing more than 3,700 people, injuring over 11,400 others and displacing over 1 million, according to Lebanese officials.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others seized during the previous war between 2023 and 2024. During its current offensive, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) in their deepest incursion since Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000.