Group says attack in southern Lebanon marked second targeting of civilians within 48 hours

Hezbollah says Israeli strike on civilians a ‘flagrant’ ceasefire violation despite its own commitment to truce Group says attack in southern Lebanon marked second targeting of civilians within 48 hours

Hezbollah said late Wednesday that an Israeli drone strike targeting civilians in southern Lebanon constituted a “flagrant” violation of the ceasefire despite its own continued commitment to the truce.

In a statement, Hezbollah said the strike targeted two civilians in the town of Kfar Reman in the Nabatieh district, killing both.

The group described the attack as the second deliberate targeting of Lebanese civilians by the Israeli army within 48 hours.

Hezbollah said it had remained committed to the ceasefire agreement while continuing to monitor and document Israeli violations.

Earlier Wednesday, Lebanon’s state news agency said two people were killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting an SUV on the road between Tall al-Dabsha and Douha Kfar Reman in Nabatieh.

In a separate incident, an Israeli drone dropped two stun grenades on the town of Baraashit in the Bint Jbeil district, according to the agency.

The attacks came a day after two people were killed and a third was wounded by Israeli gunfire while carrying out road work in Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

Last week, Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed a memorandum intended to pave the way to end the war Washington and Tel Aviv launched against Iran on Feb. 28.

Under the deal, Washington and Tehran are due to hold negotiations for 60 days on a number of issues, with the possibility of an extension.

The memorandum includes provisions affirming respect for Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war. During its latest offensive, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.

Since March 2, 2026, Israel’s offensive in Lebanon has killed more than 4,000 people, wounded over 12,000 others, and displaced more than one million people, according to official Lebanese figures.