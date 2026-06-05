Sheikh Mohammed and Badr Abdelatty stress 'the necessity to respond positively to the ongoing mediation efforts'

Egypt, Qatar discuss efforts to de-escalate Iran-US tensions Sheikh Mohammed and Badr Abdelatty stress 'the necessity to respond positively to the ongoing mediation efforts'

Egypt and Qatar on Thursday discussed efforts to support US-Iran mediation aimed at de-escalating tensions and contributing to enhanced security and stability in the region.

In a phone call, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty reviewed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and strengthen it, according to a statement by Qatar's Foreign Ministry.

The Qatari premier stressed "the necessity for all parties to respond positively to the ongoing mediation efforts, which would pave the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, leading to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation."

Regional escalation in the Middle East has continued since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, disrupting key shipping routes and energy infrastructure and pushing up prices for oil, gas and fuel, raising fears of shortages, inflation, and a renewed cost-of-living crisis.

The war paused on April 8, after Pakistan mediated a ceasefire, with efforts to find a permanent solution continuing since then.