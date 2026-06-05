- Madrid calls for investigation after Serbian peacekeeper killed, 2 wounded, including Spanish soldier, in attack on UNIFIL base

Spain condemns attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, urges investigation - Madrid calls for investigation after Serbian peacekeeper killed, 2 wounded, including Spanish soldier, in attack on UNIFIL base

Spain on Thursday condemned the latest attack on a UN peacekeeping contingent in southern Lebanon that left a Serbian peacekeeper dead and several other soldiers wounded, including a member of the Spanish military.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the attack targeted the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) contingent stationed at Miguel de Cervantes Base, a Spanish-run facility in southern Lebanon.

"Spain strongly condemns the latest attacks," the ministry said, calling for a full investigation and accountability for those responsible.

The government offered condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, as well as to the government and people of Serbia.

Spain also praised the work of UNIFIL personnel, highlighting the "committed and sacrificial work" carried out by peacekeepers under conditions of "extreme violence."

The ministry urged all parties to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, while respecting international law and international humanitarian law.

It also stressed the need to ensure the safety and security of peacekeeping forces operating in the area.

Spain reiterated its support for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, describing them as indispensable conditions for peace and stability in the region.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to backing efforts by Lebanese authorities to restore the state's monopoly on the use of force.

UNIFIL has faced increasing security challenges amid continuing tensions and hostilities along the Lebanon-Israel border.