Call comes as Palestinian factions and mediators held talks in Cairo to advance next phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement amid continued Israeli violations

Egypt, Qatar call for implementing 1st phase of Gaza ceasefire agreement Call comes as Palestinian factions and mediators held talks in Cairo to advance next phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement amid continued Israeli violations

Egypt and Qatar on Sunday stressed the importance of implementing the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

This came in a meeting held in Cairo between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The meeting discussed “ways to enhance joint cooperation between Egypt and Qatar in various fields, and agreed to continue coordination on various regional issues in a way that achieves common interests and safeguards Arab national security," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a readout.

The discussions also dwelt on regional developments, with the two sides underlining “the importance of implementing the requirements of the first phase of US President (Donald) Trump's plan (to end the war in Gaza)," the ministry said.

Palestinian factions and mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye resumed talks in Cairo on Sunday for a second day of consultations aimed at advancing the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement amid continued Israeli violations.

Trump announced a 20-point plan in September outlining a ceasefire framework that includes the release of Israeli captives, Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, the formation of a technocratic administration and the deployment of an international stabilization force, alongside a call for Hamas to disarm.

The first phase of the plan included a ceasefire and prisoner exchange between Israel and Palestinian factions.

However, Palestinian sources say Israel has continued to violate the agreement on a near-daily basis.

Under the second phase, Israel is expected to carry out further withdrawals from the territory, while an international stabilization force would assume security responsibilities, including facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials.

Israel's genocide in Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed at least 947 Palestinians and injured 2,935 in near-daily attacks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.