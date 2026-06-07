US president receives security update after Tehran launches 1st strike on Israeli territory since April ceasefire

Trump briefed on Iranian missile attack against Israel: Report US president receives security update after Tehran launches 1st strike on Israeli territory since April ceasefire

US President Donald Trump was briefed on the latest escalation between Israel and Iran on Sunday following a missile launch from Tehran, Axios reported.

The strike targeted northern Israel, including Haifa and Nazareth, marking Iran’s first attack on Israeli territory since the April 8 ceasefire.

The attack came hours after an Israeli strike in Beirut. Trump previously said he was “perturbed” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s position of "constantly fighting" with Lebanon.

Sirens sounded in several areas across Israel after missiles were detected.

Israeli officials have vowed to respond to the attack, public broadcaster KAN reported.