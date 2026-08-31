EASA extends flight warning for Gulf until September 30 EASA warning comes amid escalating military tensions between US, Iran

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its flight warning for the Gulf region until September 30, 2026, due to increasing geopolitical risks in the region.

The Cologne-based agency updated its warning under the Conflict Zone Information Bulletin for the Middle East and the Gulf on Monday.

Accordingly, the civil flight warning over the Gulf, covering the airspace of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE, has been extended until September 30, 2026.

The new advisory came after military tensions between the US and Iran escalated for the first time since the end of July.

EASA has also narrowed its general recommendation that previously advised avoiding all airspace of the countries in question.