Several others injured in attack on site in southern province of Hormozgan, says Tasnim news agency

3 killed in US strike on southern Iran’s Larak Island: Report Several others injured in attack on site in southern province of Hormozgan, says Tasnim news agency

Three people were killed in a US strike on Iran’s Larak Island late Sunday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Monday.

Two people were initially killed and several others injured in the attack on a site on the island in the southern province of Hormozgan, the agency said.

The injured were taken to a hospital, where one later died of wounds, bringing the death toll to three.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Monday that it had struck the King Hussein and Azraq airbases in Jordan with ballistic missiles while also targeting Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE with explosive drones.

The IRGC said the operation was carried out in retaliation for the US strike on Larak Island on Sunday, which reportedly aimed to prevent the placement of sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit route.