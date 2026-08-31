Powerful blasts hit Marjayoun as Israel steps up attacks in southern Lebanon despite US-backed withdrawal talks

Israeli explosions cause collapse of part of Al-Qantara mountain in Lebanon: Report Powerful blasts hit Marjayoun as Israel steps up attacks in southern Lebanon despite US-backed withdrawal talks

A series of powerful Israeli explosions caused part of Al-Qantara mountain in southern Lebanon to collapse Monday, the Lebanese National News Agency reported.

The collapse followed several “powerful and consecutive” Israeli blasts that shook the area in the Marjayoun district, according to the news agency.

Israeli drones also flew at low altitude over several towns in the Tyre district and over Beirut’s southern suburbs, it said.

Earlier Monday, the agency reported that Israeli forces carried out a major blast near Beaufort Castle in the Nabatieh district, while artillery fire struck several nearby towns.

Beaufort Castle, a 12th-century landmark overlooking the Litani River near Arnoun, has long held strategic importance because of its elevated position.

UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee placed the castles of the Jabal Amel region, including Beaufort Castle, on its list of World Heritage sites in danger on July 27.

The attacks came as Israel continued its military escalation in southern Lebanon despite a US-backed agreement with Beirut calling for a phased Israeli withdrawal.

Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed more than 4,000 people and wounded over 12,000 since March 2, while more than 1 million have been displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-24 war, while its latest offensive has pushed deeper into Lebanese territory.