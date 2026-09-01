Xi Jinping expected to discuss strategic partnership, regional and international issues with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Chinese President Xi arrives in Egypt for first visit in 10 years Xi Jinping expected to discuss strategic partnership, regional and international issues with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Cairo on Tuesday evening for his first official visit to Egypt in 10 years.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received Xi at Cairo International Airport, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The two leaders are expected to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and implementing the countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The Egyptian presidency said Tuesday that the visit would focus on implementing the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement signed by the two countries in 2014.

The talks will also include consultations on regional and international developments, according to the presidency.

In an article published Tuesday in Egyptian state-run newspapers Al-Ahram, Al-Akhbar and Al-Gomhouria, Xi said relations between China and Egypt were in their “best period in history” after 70 years of friendship.

He called for a deeper, comprehensive strategic partnership and expanded high-quality cooperation under China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Xi also called for stronger cultural exchanges and closer China-Arab and China-Africa cooperation.

Sisi, in an article published by Al-Ahram, said Egypt and China agreed that an expansion of armed conflicts would not serve the interests of any regional or international party.

China’s Foreign Ministry announced last Wednesday that Xi would undertake a foreign tour from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Xi last visited Egypt in January 2016, his first visit to the country since becoming president.

During that visit, Xi met Sisi and attended a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Sisi has visited China several times, most recently in May 2024.

Egypt and China established diplomatic relations in 1956, making Egypt the first Arab and African country to recognize the People’s Republic of China.

Beijing backed Cairo during the 1956 Suez Crisis, while Egypt supported China’s restoration of its seat at the UN in 1971.

The countries established a strategic partnership in 1999, which was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in December 2014 during Sisi’s visit to Beijing.