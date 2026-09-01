Explosions heard in several parts of Iran as US CENTCOM announced new wave of strikes

Several Iranians killed, more than 50 others wounded amid renewed US strikes: Iranian Health Ministry Explosions heard in several parts of Iran as US CENTCOM announced new wave of strikes

Several Iranians, including a child, were killed and more than 50 residents were injured in the latest wave of US strikes late Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry.

"According to information provided to me by my colleagues at Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences, several of our compatriots have been killed in the village of Kouhestak.

"A child is among those killed. Electricity and telephone services are currently cut off. More than 50 residents have also been injured. Further information will follow," Hossein Kermanpour, head of the ministry's Public Relations and Information Center, wrote on the US social media company X.

At least two people were killed and 20 were wounded by a US strike on a wedding ceremony in the southern Iranian city of Sirik, said Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, citing officials.

Iran's Konarak county, and the cities of Jask and Bandar Lengeh, were also targeted by the attacks.

US forces attacked a "civilian airport" in Iran's southeastern city of Jiroft, Iran's state-run broadcaster IRIB also reported.

Several explosions were also heard east of Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan province Tuesday, said the outlet.

More than five explosions were heard around Masan village on Qeshm Island, said the broadcaster, adding that four more explosions were also heard from the direction of the Strait of Hormuz on Qeshm.

The explosions come as tensions between Tehran and Washington have remained high since the war began with strikes on Iran in late February.

A framework deal was signed in June through Pakistani and Qatari mediation.

The US began a two-week bombing campaign in July and reimposed a naval blockade after differences over navigation in the strait.