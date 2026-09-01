'Due to tensions in the Middle East, security environment remains complex with potential for unforeseen escalation,' says US Embassy in Israel

US warns citizens in Middle East of flight cancellations, airspace closures over escalation risk 'Due to tensions in the Middle East, security environment remains complex with potential for unforeseen escalation,' says US Embassy in Israel

The US Embassy in Israel on Tuesday warned Americans in the Middle East of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions amid the risk of further escalation.

“Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation,” the embassy said in an advisory.

“U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted,” it said.

“Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including U.S. businesses and other institutions,” it added.

The embassy also urged US citizens traveling to or from the region to stay informed about airport and airline operations.

The advisory came as the US Central Command announced Tuesday that American forces had begun striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets in Iran.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have remained high since the war began with strikes on Iran in late February.

A framework deal was signed in June through Pakistani and Qatari mediation.

The US began a two-week bombing campaign in July and reimposed a naval blockade after differences over navigation in the strait.