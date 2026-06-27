Bahrain says Iranian drones targeted its territory early Saturday Bahraini Foreign Ministry condemns attack, saying it involved 'a number of Iranian drones'

Bahrain announced Saturday that its territory was targeted by Iranian drone attacks, calling it "a blatant violation" of its sovereignty and international law.

The Bahraini Foreign Ministry, in a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency, condemned the attack, saying it involved "a number of Iranian drones," without disclosing the exact location or nature of the target.

The ministry said the incident early in the day endangered civilian lives and undermined regional efforts to de-escalate tensions, reaffirming Manama's "full and legitimate right to defend its sovereignty" and calling on the UN Security Council to hold Tehran accountable.

The attack came hours after the US said its forces struck Iranian missile, drone, and radar sites late Friday, accusing Tehran of targeting a commercial vessel crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

Later, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its naval forces struck US military positions across the region in response to American strikes on the country's south, vowing a harsh response if escalation continues.

The developments come despite the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding reached between Tehran and Washington under Pakistani mediation, which entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

