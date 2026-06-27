Israeli forces carry out raids across several areas of occupied West Bank as settlers attack Palestinian property, authorities tighten movement restrictions

Palestinian injured, 2 arrested in Israeli raids across occupied West Bank Israeli forces carry out raids across several areas of occupied West Bank as settlers attack Palestinian property, authorities tighten movement restrictions

A Palestinian was injured and two others were arrested Saturday as the Israeli army carried out raids across several areas of the occupied West Bank, accompanied by occupiers' attacks and the closure of roads and town entrances.

The latest incidents came a day after Israeli forces arrested 10 Palestinians from the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah, and burned about 10 dunams (2.5 acres) of olive groves.

The Jerusalem Governorate said in a statement that a young Palestinian suffered facial injuries, while several others, including children and elderly people, were overcome by tear gas after Israeli forces stormed a wedding celebration in the town of Hizma, northeast of Jerusalem, and fired a tear gas canister directly at attendees.

In the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian while he was grazing livestock in the village of Al-Deirat, east of Yatta. Another Palestinian was arrested while Israeli troops chased shepherds in the Wadi Rahila area near the village of Al-Rakeez in Masafer Yatta.

The agency also said Israeli occupiers attacked a home in the Wadi Sair area northeast of Hebron and attempted to drive their livestock into the property before the homeowner confronted them and forced them to leave.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces erected several military checkpoints at the entrances to Hebron governorate and blocked major and secondary roads with iron gates, concrete blocks and earth mounds, severely restricting movement, witnesses told Anadolu.

In the northern West Bank governorate of Tubas, Israeli troops raided the village of Tayasir, deployed throughout its neighborhoods and searched several homes, ransacking property and mistreating residents, according to local sources.

East of Ramallah, Israeli occupiers grazed their sheep on privately owned agricultural land in the village of Al-Mughayyir after cutting through a metal fence surrounding the property, causing damage to crops and trees, the sources said.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed a sharp increase in attacks by Israeli occupiers and military forces targeting Palestinian farmland, including arson, land bulldozing and preventing farmers from accessing their land, particularly in areas near illegal settlements and settlement outposts.

According to official Palestinian figures, Israeli military operations and occupiers' attacks in the occupied West Bank since Oct. 8, 2023, have killed 1,173 Palestinians, injured 12,666 others, led to the arrest of about 23,000 people and displaced about 33,000 residents.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul