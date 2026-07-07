Arab nations condemn twin explosions in Damascus, vow support for Syria’s stability Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Jordan condemn blasts that injured 18 people near Syria's Tourism Ministry

Arab countries strongly denounced twin explosions that injured 18 people near Syria's Tourism Ministry in central Damascus on Tuesday, reiterating support for Syria’s security and stability.

In a statement on the US social media company X, the Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed Riyadh's "strongest condemnation and denunciation of the cowardly terrorist attack."

"The Kingdom reiterates its categorical rejection of all terrorist and extremist acts to undermine the security and stability" of Syria, the ministry said.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry called the explosions "a criminal act," and expressed its solidarity with Damascus.

Oman’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its rejection of "violence and terrorism in all their forms and manifestations."

Qatar condemned the blasts and voiced support for all measures taken by Syrian authorities to safeguard security.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Sufyan Qudah expressed Amman's rejection of "all forms of violence and terrorism" targeting Syria's stability and security.

Qudah also “reiterated Jordan's steadfast support for Syria's security and stability, as well as its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens.”

At least 18 people, including four police officers, were injured early Tuesday when two homemade explosive devices exploded near the Syrian Tourism Ministry in central Damascus during a disposal operation, according to the Syrian Interior Ministry.

The explosions coincided with French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Syria, the first such trip by a Western leader since the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024.

"Nothing can smother the aspiration of Syrian women and men to live in a fully sovereign, safe, pluralistic, and united Syria," Macron said in remarks following the blasts.