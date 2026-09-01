Talks focus on renewables, industry, and transportation as both sides seek to advance strategic partnership

Algeria, Germany move to expand energy, investment cooperation Talks focus on renewables, industry, and transportation as both sides seek to advance strategic partnership

Algeria and Germany moved Monday to expand bilateral cooperation, with a focus on investment and partnerships in key economic sectors.

The push came during talks in Algiers between Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, who is on a working visit to the country, according to Algeria’s Foreign Ministry.

The two sides identified energy, renewables, energy transition, industry, transportation, and pharmaceuticals as priority areas for stronger cooperation.

They also agreed to activate bilateral cooperation mechanisms, strengthen the legal framework, and encourage closer ties between business communities in both countries.

The talks build on Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s July visit to Berlin, during which the two countries adopted a joint declaration setting out a strategic agenda for bilateral partnership.

Attaf and Wadephul also discussed developments in the Middle East and the Sahel, along with prospects for Euro-Mediterranean cooperation.

Both sides stressed the need to implement agreements and partnership contracts signed during July's Algerian-German Economic Forum.