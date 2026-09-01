Shin Bet head David Zini’s visit comes days after Prime Minister Netanyahu’s son was urgently evacuated from US over security threat

Israeli security agency chief on secret Washington visit for ‘sensitive’ talks with FBI: Report Shin Bet head David Zini’s visit comes days after Prime Minister Netanyahu’s son was urgently evacuated from US over security threat

The head of Israel’s Shin Bet security agency secretly traveled to Washington for talks with FBI officials on “sensitive issues,” Israeli media reported Monday.

Channel 13 said David Zini left for the US capital for meetings with his counterparts at the FBI.

An unnamed source told the broadcaster that the talks would involve “sensitive issues,” without providing further details.

Neither Israel nor the US has announced the visit.

The trip comes days after Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was urgently evacuated from the US over what Israel’s public broadcaster KAN described as a “significant threat.”

KAN said Saturday that Shin Bet confirmed the threat and ordered his immediate return to Israel.

The news comes amid renewed regional tensions after US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, killing two people and injuring two others, according to Iranian media.

Iran later announced retaliatory attacks on sites used by US forces in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.