Lebanon will not waive right to sue Israel over ‘genocide crimes’: Parliament speaker Nabih Berri rejects June framework agreement and questions outcome of 7 rounds of Lebanon-Israel talks

Lebanon will not give up its right to pursue legal action against Israel over its “genocide crimes” in the country, the nation’s parliament speaker said Monday.

Nabih Berri made the remarks in a speech marking the 48th anniversary of the disappearance of Lebanese Shiite cleric and Amal Movement founder Musa al-Sadr, whose fate remains unknown since he disappeared in Libya in 1978, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

Lebanon’s Shiite community holds late Libyan President Moammar Gadhafi responsible for the disappearance of al-Sadr along with his two companions, Sheikh Mohammed Yacoub and journalist Abbas Badr al-Din, during a visit to Libya. The former Libyan regime denied the allegation and said the three had left for Italy.

Berri said Lebanon’s confrontation with Israel requires “a unified national approach free of sectarian calculations.”

“What Israel wants is not Hezbollah, its weapons, Amal, or the Shiite community. Lebanon itself, its unity and civil peace, are the target,” he said, warning against allowing the country to be drawn into internal conflicts

“We reject the (June) framework agreement, and we have repeatedly warned against direct negotiations with the Israeli enemy while under fire,” Berri said.

“What have seven rounds of negotiations achieved? The areas under occupation have expanded, destruction has increased, and the number of martyrs has risen,” he added.

Berri also rejected any move to waive Lebanon’s right to prosecute Israel over “genocide crimes.”

His remarks came ahead of an expected eighth round of direct Lebanon-Israel talks in Italy in September. The seventh round ended on Aug. 6 without agreement on expanding areas from which Israeli forces would withdraw.

Lebanon and Israel signed a US-mediated framework agreement on June 26 calling for a phased Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon alongside the deployment of the Lebanese army. Subsequent talks have focused on mechanisms to implement the agreement and complete the withdrawal.

Israel has continued its aggression against Lebanon since March 2, killing more than 4,000 people and wounding over 12,000, while more than 1 million have been displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-24 war, while its latest military offensive has expanded its presence deeper inside Lebanese territory.