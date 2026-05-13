Quake centered near Pardis with epicenter near Tehran-Mazandaran provincial border

4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near Iran's capital Quake centered near Pardis with epicenter near Tehran-Mazandaran provincial border

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Iran near the city of Pardis east of Tehran late Tuesday, according to Iran’s Seismological Center.

The earthquake occurred at 2016GMT at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), the center said in a preliminary report.

The epicenter was located near the Tehran-Mazandaran provincial border, around 41 kilometers from Tehran and 77 kilometers from Karaj.

The quake was also reportedly felt in several surrounding areas, including eastern parts of Tehran province and nearby cities in Mazandaran province.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage were issued.