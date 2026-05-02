2 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza as ceasefire violations continue Muhammad al-Sayed Suleiman Sbeitan, Ammar Talal Abu Shab killed in separate attacks

Two Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, as violations of the ceasefire in place since last October continue, medical sources said.

A medical source told Anadolu that "a young man, identified as Muhammad al-Sayed Suleiman Sbeitan, 26, was killed in a bomb fired from an Israeli drone in the vicinity of the Qastal Towers, east of Deir al-Balah city, central Gaza Strip.

Sbeitan was seriously injured and transferred to Deir al-Balah Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds, sources and witnesses said.

Meanwhile, a medical source said another young man, identified as Ammar Talal Abu Shab, was killed by Israeli fire in Al-Satar Al-Sharqi area, north of the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

According to local sources, these attacks occurred in areas outside the control and deployment zones of the Israeli army, the so-called “yellow line.”

The “yellow line” is a notional boundary inside Gaza to which Israeli forces withdrew temporarily under the ceasefire agreement, separating areas under Israeli control from zones where Palestinians are allowed to be present.

In a brutal two-year offensive on Gaza starting in October 2023, Israel killed more than 72,000 people, and turned the enclave to rubble.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul