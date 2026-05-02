L’Œuvre d’Orient says attack part of broader pattern targeting civilian sites, warns of damage to heritage, displacement of local communities

French Catholic charity condemns destruction of convent by Israel in southern Lebanon L’Œuvre d’Orient says attack part of broader pattern targeting civilian sites, warns of damage to heritage, displacement of local communities

A French Catholic charity has condemned the destruction of a convent in southern Lebanon, accusing Israeli forces of targeting places of worship and civilian infrastructure.

In a statement, the L’Œuvre d’Orient said an Israeli army operation on Friday destroyed a convent in Yaroun, a village in southern Lebanon.

The group said the site belonged to the Salvatorian Sisters, a Greek Catholic religious order known for its educational work in Lebanon, particularly through schools serving local communities.

Denouncing what it described as a “deliberate act,” the organization said the destruction of the convent was part of a broader pattern of systematic damage to homes in southern Lebanon aimed at preventing displaced civilians from returning.

It also recalled that several Christian sanctuaries were destroyed during the 2024 conflict, including Melkite churches in the villages of Yaroun and Derdghaya, both listed as part of Lebanon’s national heritage.

L’Œuvre d’Orient called for support for its humanitarian and educational activities assisting displaced communities in Lebanon.