Medical network says shrapnel hit emergency department in North Kordofan's El Obeid, calls for halt to attacks on civilian facilities

2 killed in paramilitary drone attack on hospital in Sudan: Doctors group Medical network says shrapnel hit emergency department in North Kordofan's El Obeid, calls for halt to attacks on civilian facilities

Two people were killed and others injured when a drone attack by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) hit a hospital in El Obeid, North Kordofan state, a medical group said Thursday.

The Sudan Doctors Network said two people died inside the emergency department of El Obeid Hospital after being struck by shrapnel from an RSF drone launched at the city Wednesday, according to a statement posted on the US social media platform X.

"The incident was a new confirmation that civilians remain exposed to danger as a result of attacks on populated areas," the group said.

The network said it "categorically rejects the targeting of civilians, facilities and civilian installations using guided drones," saying such attacks had occurred Wednesday and Thursday in several states.

It described the attacks as violations of international humanitarian law, citing civilian deaths and threats to civilian, medical and other essential facilities.

The group called for an immediate halt to attacks on residential areas and civilian facilities.

It also urged the international community to pressure RSF leaders to stop attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, ensure the protection of residents and hold those responsible for violations accountable.

North, West and South Kordofan states have witnessed sustained fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF since October 2025.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict between the army and the RSF since April 2023. The war has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million others, according to UN and international estimates.