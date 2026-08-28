Internal security forces cordon off area, continue investigation into incident in Hasakah, state broadcaster reports

2 killed in bomb explosion outside courthouse in northeastern Syria Internal security forces cordon off area, continue investigation into incident in Hasakah, state broadcaster reports

Two people were killed Friday when a bomb exploded outside the courthouse in Hasakah, northeastern Syria, the country's state broadcaster reported.

Alikhbariah TV said internal security forces cordoned off the area and were investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

The broadcaster provided no further details about the identities of the victims or the nature of the explosion.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion as of 0830GMT.