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US-Israel-Iran war
Hormuz crisis
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Rubio unveils Quad initiatives on maritime, energy security
Muslim pilgrims head to Mount Arafat for Hajj pilgrimage
Knicks reach first NBA Finals in 27 years after sweeping Cavaliers
US, Israeli aircraft strike Iranian boats near Strait of Hormuz
US says Quad increasingly working on matters of global importance
US says it will 'take a couple days to settle on' text to end Iran war
New Delhi hosts top US, Japanese, Australian and Indian diplomats for Quad talks
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US carries out new strikes on Iran amid peace push