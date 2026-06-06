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Iraqi football player questioned for 7 hours after arriving in US: Reports
Iran departs Türkiye for World Cup base in Mexico amid US visa issues
Israeli strike on tent sheltering displaced Palestinians kills 6 in Gaza City
Iran condemns US strikes on coastal facilities, calls them ceasefire violation
Hantavirus cases remain at 13, no new deaths reported in over month: WHO chief
Hamas says Cairo talks begin on Gaza ceasefire implementation
Europe faces 'invasion' of 'dangerous ideologies,' says Pentagon chief
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Trump says Iran retains only 21%-22% of missile stockpile after US strikes