Trump warns Iran as it readies Hormuz toll plan

US President Donald Trump has said Iran has “an interest in reaching an agreement” as negotiations over the country’s nuclear program and the ongoing conflict continue without resolution.
In a telephone interview with French broadcaster BFMTV on Saturday, Trump said he was uncertain whether a deal would soon be reached.
“I have no idea. If they don't, they're going to have a very bad time. They have an interest in reaching an agreement,” the American president told the BFMTV correspondent in the US.
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