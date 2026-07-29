Skip to main content
LATEST NEWS
All
Trump says his meetings with Zelenskyy, Netanyahu were 'very good'
US, Saudi forces strike Iran-backed targets in Iraq: CENTCOM
Peru’s Fujimori assumes office, orders military to lead crime crackdown
US Senate advances Russia sanctions bill
American Airlines resumes flights after brief IT outage
US Senate confirms Jay Clayton as director of national intelligence
All Iranian ballistic missiles intercepted after attempted attack on US forces in Middle East: CENTCOM
See All
WORLD
TÜRKİYE
ECONOMY
POLITICS
ENERGY
TECHNOLOGY
Iran says progress made in talks with Oman on Hormuz shipping mechanisms
US-Iran war
Hormuz crisis
Russia-Ukraine war
EDITION
Türkçe
English
BHSC
Pусский
Français
العربية
Kurdî
کوردی
Shqip
فارسی
македонски
Bahasa Indonesia
Español
LIVE UPDATES
Trump publicly rebukes Netanyahu for 2nd straight day ahead of White House talks