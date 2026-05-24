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Syria holds parliamentary elections in Hasakah, Ain al-Arab
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Rubio says progress made on 'outline' to open Strait of Hormuz 'without toll'
Iran accuses Rubio of 'attempting' to 'distort realities' after remarks on energy markets, nuclear program
Iran says potential memorandum with US includes end of war on all fronts: Tasnim
Suspected suicide bombing targeting train in Pakistan kills 28, injures 90
Serbian president kicks off 5-day China visit
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Trump says agreement with Iran ‘has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization’
Iran says potential memorandum with US includes end of war on all fronts: Tasnim