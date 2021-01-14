Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
Life, Middle East

Turkish aid agency built 14,000 houses in Syria in 2020

Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation helping residents in war-torn country for a decade, says media manager

Cem Genco   | 14.01.2021
Turkish aid agency built 14,000 houses in Syria in 2020

HATAY, Turkey

An official of a Turkish humanitarian agency said they built 14,000 houses for Syrians who are in desperate conditions due to the ongoing civil war in 2020.

Thanks to the reinforced concrete and briquette dwelling projects of the Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), thousands of families have found the opportunity to live in warm houses rather than makeshift tents.

A total of 14,000 briquette houses were handed over, while construction of 6,000 reinforced concrete houses continues, Selim Tosun, the IHH media manager for Syria, told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

“Warm homes were provided to thousands of families in 39 different areas,” Tosun said, adding that they are active in the region "to heal the wounds of war victims."

The agency has been carrying out efforts to provide Syrians with food, health services, sheltering, and education since the war broke out in the Middle East country in 2011.

“We opened two universities, 40 schools, six kindergartens, a midwifery school, and a rehabilitation center,” the media manager said. "As many as 15,000 students are being educated in these schools."

Stressing the need for healthcare services in the region, he said the agency has also established 11 medical facilities, 44 health centers, and three prosthesis centers to date.

“Twenty-three regional hospitals are also supported regularly,” he said, assuring continuation of aid this year as well.

*Writing by Sena Guler

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
Number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey drops further
Turkey: 650,000+ health workers vaccinated in 3 days
COVID-19: India vaccinates over 191,100 on 1st day
Serbia receives 1M doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China
Turkish vice president receives COVID-19 vaccine

Related news

Turkey arrests 8 PKK terror suspects

Turkey arrests 8 PKK terror suspects

EU puts new Syrian foreign minister to sanctions list

Syrian National Army thwarts infiltration attempt

13 irregular migrants held in Turkey

13 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Turkish aid agency built 14,000 houses in Syria in 2020

Turkish aid agency built 14,000 houses in Syria in 2020
Turkish charity sends aid to Palestinian refugees

Turkish charity sends aid to Palestinian refugees