Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
World, Middle East, Latest on coronavirus outbreak

Iraq confirms 3 more deaths from coronavirus

Iraq's death toll from coronavirus rose to 20

Ibrahim Saleh   | 22.03.2020
Iraq confirms 3 more deaths from coronavirus

BAGHDAD

Iraq confirmed three more deaths from coronavirus in Baghdad on Sunday, bringing the country's total fatalities to 20, according to the health ministry. 

A ministry statement said 19 people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, taking the overall infections to 233, while 57 people have recovered from the disease. 

As precautionary measures due to the coronavirus, most of Iraq's provinces decided to close their borders, including Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, while some provinces decided to impose a lockdown.

Last week, Baghdad shut down schools and universities for 10 days and banned travel to virus-hit provinces.

The virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 170 countries and regions around the globe, while the tally of confirmed cases has topped 308,000, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll is over 13,000, causing a chain reaction as governments place countries on lockdown to stem the spread.

China, Italy, Iran, and Spain continue to be the most-affected countries.

Despite the rising number of cases, a vast majority of people contracting the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.

* Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
UN warns of ‘frightening’ consequences of virus in Gaza
Doctors respond en masse to Italy's call to arms
Bangladesh: UK expat latest death from coronavirus
Pakistan: Karachi's province set for COVID-19 lockdown
Iraq confirms 3 more deaths from coronavirus

Related news

UN warns of ‘frightening’ consequences of virus in Gaza

UN warns of ‘frightening’ consequences of virus in Gaza

Doctors respond en masse to Italy's call to arms

Iraq confirms 3 more deaths from coronavirus

Turkey: Over-65 COVID-19 curfew has exceptions

Turkey: Over-65 COVID-19 curfew has exceptions
Turkey 'neutralizes' 5 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Iraq

Turkey 'neutralizes' 5 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Iraq
Iran: Coronavirus death toll rises to 1,685

Iran: Coronavirus death toll rises to 1,685