Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
World, Middle East, Latest on coronavirus outbreak

Iran records 34 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Some 107,800 patients recover, while nearly 2,600 others are still in critical condition

Ahmet Dursun   | 25.05.2020
Iran records 34 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

ANKARA

Iran on Monday confirmed 34 more fatalities from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 7,451.

A further 2,023 people have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the overall count to 137,724, said the Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

He said 107,713 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,585 patients remain in critical condition.

In Iran, one of the countries in the Middle East hardest-hit by the disease, COVID-19 was first detected in the city of Qom on Feb. 19 and then spread throughout the country.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit.

The pandemic has killed more than 345,000 people worldwide, with over 5.48 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 2.17 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
Montenegro says country is ‘free of coronavirus’
Coronavirus death toll in Bangladesh crosses 500
World's deepest gold mine shut down due to COVID-19
EuroLeague basketball season canceled over coronavirus pandemic
Italy to recruit volunteers to ensure social distancing

Related news

Montenegro says country is ‘free of coronavirus’

Montenegro says country is ‘free of coronavirus’

Coronavirus death toll in Bangladesh crosses 500

World's deepest gold mine shut down due to COVID-19

Italy to recruit volunteers to ensure social distancing

Italy to recruit volunteers to ensure social distancing
Iran records 34 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Iran records 34 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
Greece enters phase 4 of coronavirus lockdown exit

Greece enters phase 4 of coronavirus lockdown exit