Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
World, Latest on coronavirus outbreak

Global coronavirus cases cross 5.5M mark

Johns Hopkins University counts more than 346,600 deaths, over 2.2M recoveries

Erdoğan Çağatay Zontur   | 26.05.2020
Global coronavirus cases cross 5.5M mark

ANKARA

The number of global coronavirus cases surpassed 5.5 million on Tuesday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data showed worldwide deaths reached 346,300, while the number of people who recovered stands at 2.23 million.

The US is the worst-hit country by the pandemic with over 1.66 million confirmed cases and over 98,200 fatalities.

Brazil, which has the largest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Latin America, is the second country with the highest number of cases with 374,898, followed by Russia with 353,427 and UK with 262,547.

China, ground zero of the virus, has registered more than 84,000 cases and 79,300 recoveries. The country's death toll stands at 4,638.

The barely changing figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.

Overall, the virus has spread to 188 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
COVID-19: 7 new cases in China, 19 in South Korea
Turkey giving $325M to help virus-hit TRNC economy
Turkey sends masks to Tajikistan amid pandemic
Iran: Virus deaths cross 7,500, cases near 140,000
Global coronavirus cases cross 5.5M mark

Related news

COVID-19: 7 new cases in China, 19 in South Korea

COVID-19: 7 new cases in China, 19 in South Korea

Turkey sends masks to Tajikistan amid pandemic

Iran: Virus deaths cross 7,500, cases near 140,000

UK minister resigns over lockdown breach row

UK minister resigns over lockdown breach row
Global coronavirus cases cross 5.5M mark

Global coronavirus cases cross 5.5M mark
Nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in Africa

Nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in Africa