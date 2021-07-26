Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
COVID cases at Tokyo Olympics reach 148

15 more people placed under quarantine, including athletes

Ahmet Furkan Mercan   | 26.07.2021
COVID cases at Tokyo Olympics reach 148

TOKYO

The number of COVID-19 cases at the Tokyo Olympics has risen to 148, the major sports event’s organizers said early Monday.

The organization committee announced that 15 more people were diagnosed with the virus, including three athletes coming from outside of Japan.

The athletes did not stay in the Olympic Village on the manmade island of Harumi in Tokyo Bay.

Those who contracted the virus were immediately placed under quarantine.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas

