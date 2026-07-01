All members have reached old 2% defense spending benchmark, but Ankara summit will test how far they are willing to go toward new 5% target by 2035

FACTBOX – NATO defense spending: Where allies stand ahead of Ankara summit All members have reached old 2% defense spending benchmark, but Ankara summit will test how far they are willing to go toward new 5% target by 2035

Poland and Baltic states now lead NATO’s spending surge, while pressure from Washington keeps burden-sharing at center of alliance tensions

When NATO leaders arrive in the Turkish capital Ankara on July 7 for what is expected to be a landmark two-day summit, defense spending will take center stage.

For the first time since the 2% GDP benchmark was codified at the 2014 Wales summit, all 32 NATO member states met or exceeded that threshold in 2025.

Yet even as European allies mark that milestone, the target has already been doubled, as the June 2025 Hague Summit committed all allies to spending 5% of GDP by 2035.

Other key items for the Ankara summit include further assistance to Ukraine, defense spending roadmaps, and the long-term direction of the alliance.

The gathering convenes under significant internal strain. Since US President Donald Trump's return to the White House in 2025 for a second term, the alliance has faced an unprecedented rift between Washington and most other allies. In March, Trump called NATO allies "cowards" for declining to support efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz during the Israeli-US war with Iran, dismissing the alliance as a "paper tiger" that would be ineffective without US involvement.

A few weeks ago, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told his NATO counterparts in Brussels that while many allies are following through on commitments made The Hague, others "still need to do more."

Here is a full breakdown of where every ally stands, based on 2025 defense spending figures sourced from a NATO press release, and what the numbers mean.

Poland 4.48%

Poland leads the alliance in hitting the 5% mark. Its defense budget has surged since the Russia-Ukraine war began next door in 2022, driven by a national law that mandates a minimum floor of 4% of GDP. Poland shares a 434-kilometer (2700-mile) border with Russia's Kaliningrad exclave and a 210-km (134-mi) border with Belarus, one of Russia’s chief allies in the war.

In three years, Poland has acquired F-35 fighter jets, K2 tanks, HIMARS rocket artillery, and Patriot air defense systems at a pace that has drawn admiration and anxiety from allied defense ministries alike. At 4.48% of GDP, Poland is spending nearly as much proportionally as the US did at the height of the Cold War.

Lithuania 4%

Lithuania's defense budget has grown more than fivefold since 2014, the most dramatic proportional expansion of any NATO member. The Baltic country hosts one of NATO's multinational Enhanced Forward Presence battle groups on its territory and is acutely aware of the threat from Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, which borders the country.

Latvia 3.73%

Latvia has already exceeded the new 3.5% core-defense tier set by the 2025 Hague summit, a full decade ahead of the 2035 deadline. Latvia shares a border with Russia and hosts another of NATO's eastern flank battle groups.

Estonia 3.38%

Estonia shares approximately 340 km (211 mi) of border with Russia and is consistently one of NATO's most committed per capita spenders. Its defense budget trajectory mirrors Latvia and Lithuania's, all three Baltic states bordering their much larger neighbor Russia having transformed their militaries since 2022 into forces designed for high-intensity conflict against a major power.

Norway 3.35%

Norway achieved a historic milestone in 2025: for the first time in recorded NATO history, a European ally surpassed the US in defense spending per capita. Norway shares a 196-km (122-mi) border with Russia and has invested heavily in Arctic surveillance, naval capabilities, and ground forces. Its high per capita income amplifies the effect of its spending commitment.

US 3.22%

The US remains the alliance's dominant military power by almost every measure. Its total national defense spending in 2025 reached approximately $838 billion — roughly 60% of NATO's combined nominal spend, even though the US accounts for only around 43% of the alliance's combined GDP.

The US direct contribution to NATO's collective operating budget — the pool that funds headquarters, command structures, and shared infrastructure — is 14.9% of the €5.3 billion ($6 billion) common-funded budget in 2026. That amounts to roughly $750–800 million annually, or just under 0.1% of the US national defense budget.

Denmark 3.22%

Denmark has significantly increased its defense budget since 2022 and has announced plans to reach 3.5% ahead of the 2035 deadline.

Greece 2.85%

Greece has historically maintained high defense spending relative to its GDP, driven in part by long-running tensions with fellow NATO member Türkiye over territorial and airspace disputes in the Aegean. It was one of the earliest allies to meet the 2% target.

Finland 2.77%

Finland joined NATO in April 2023 after the start of the Ukraine war. It shares a 1,340-km (832-mi) border with Russia, the longest of any NATO ally, and has built its defense posture around that reality for decades, with the USSR’s successful invasion in 1939-1940 still long remembered. Its spending reflects post-Ukraine urgency and a long tradition of credible territorial defense.

Sweden 2.51%

Sweden joined NATO in March 2024 as the alliance's 32nd and newest member. Its defense spending has risen rapidly since applying for membership and is expected to continue increasing as it integrates into alliance structures.

Netherlands 2.49%

The Netherlands met the 2% target for the first time since the early 1990s in 2024 and has announced plans to reach 3.5% by 2035. It is among the allies that saw the most sustained period of under-investment relative to the benchmark before the Ukraine inflection point.

UK 2.40%

The UK is NATO's third-largest absolute spender at approximately $90.5 billion. It is one of only two nuclear-armed European allies. Despite domestic fiscal pressures, the UK has maintained spending above the 2% floor and has been among the most active supporters of Ukraine.

Türkiye 2.33%

Türkiye operates NATO's second-largest army by personnel and contributes approximately $32.6 billion in defense spending. Its strategic position, controlling access between the Mediterranean and the Black Sea through the Turkish Straits under the Montreux Convention, makes it militarily indispensable to the alliance. The July 7-8 Ankara summit is taking place in Türkiye's capital, a choice that reflects both its infrastructure readiness and its growing strategic weight within NATO.

Romania 2.28%

Romania occupies a strategically critical position on NATO's eastern flank, with a significant Black Sea coastline that has become a central theater of European security since 2022. Defense spending has risen sharply since the war on Ukraine began.

France 2.05%

France is NATO's second nuclear-armed European ally and the third-largest absolute spender in Europe at approximately $66.5 billion. Its nuclear capability gives it a strategic weight that GDP percentages alone cannot capture. France has maintained a strong upward spending trajectory in recent years.

Canada 2.01%

Canada has long been NATO's most prominent laggard on burden-sharing, repeatedly falling short of the 2% target despite repeated pressure from Washington. It reached approximately $43.9 billion and crossed the 2% line in 2025. The political pressure has been amplified under Trump's second term.

Germany 2%

Germany is Europe's second-largest absolute defense spender at approximately $93.7 billion, according to 2024 data. Then-Chancellor Olaf Scholz's 2022 Zeitenwende (historic turning point) unlocked a €100 billion special defense fund and has driven sustained budget increases. Germany's 2025 figures were not complete in NATO's reporting, but the trajectory is firmly upward.

Remaining NATO members

Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Italy, Montenegro, Slovakia, and Slovenia all met the 2% threshold in 2025 after years of falling short.

Italy, the alliance's fourth-largest economy, crossed 2% for the first time since the 2014 Wales summit set the target.

Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Portugal, and North Macedonia are estimated to have reached exactly 2% in 2025.

Belgium's achievement was particularly notable: the country, which hosts NATO's headquarters in Brussels, pushed through a 59% spending increase in a single year to cross the line.

Spain is the only ally formally exempted from the new 5% Hague target, having negotiated a cap of 2.1% of GDP. It had strongly resisted the 5% target, with Premier Pedro Sanchez calling it “not only unreasonable, but also counterproductive.”

Luxembourg, which hosts NATO's Civil Budget Administration, had been one of the alliance's most persistent under-spenders for years before reaching the 2% floor by 2025.

Iceland, which has no standing military, contributes to NATO through civilian and infrastructure means.

What NATO's budget actually is

A persistent confusion in public debate is the distinction between NATO's collective operating budget and the total defense spending of allied nations.

NATO's common-funded budget covers headquarters operations, the permanent command structure, shared military infrastructure, and current operations. For 2026, this budget stands at up to €5.3 billion.

The common-funded budget is less than 0.4% of the total allied defense spending of over $1.4 trillion. The US direct contribution to the common pool in 2026 is 14.9%, the same share as Germany’s.

The US accounts for approximately 60% of total NATO nominal defense spending while making up roughly 43% of the alliance's combined GDP. This imbalance has been at the center of American complaints for years, intensifying markedly under Trump's second term. Trump has argued that European allies benefit from a security umbrella underwritten by American power without contributing proportionally.

Europeans have pushed back on this proposition vigorously. They argue that much of the US defense budget funds global power-projection interests well beyond Europe, such as Pacific deterrence, Middle East operations, and strategic nuclear forces that serve American national interests independently of NATO membership. The US share of total NATO spending has narrowed from roughly 72% in 2016 to 60% in 2025, driven entirely by European increases.

