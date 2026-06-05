Ukraine claims drone ended up near Romanian coast after Russian jamming Russia rejects responsibility after Romanian media reports drone explosion in Constanta port

A Ukrainian naval drone lost control in the Black Sea after being affected by Russian electronic warfare systems and ended up off the coast of Romania, the Ukrainian Navy claimed on Friday.

In a statement on the US social media platform Facebook, the Ukrainian Navy said it had provided Romanian authorities with information needed to help prevent civilian casualties.

The statement came after Romanian media reported that a maritime drone exploded in the port of Constanta while authorities were inspecting it after it had been brought ashore.

Citing military sources, Romanian broadcaster Digi24 said the device was a Magura V5 naval drone used by Ukrainian forces.

The report also said four more explosive-laden drones had been detected off the Constanta coast, though Romanian authorities have not officially confirmed the information.

Romanian authorities have not publicly commented on the reports or provided details about how the drone reached Romanian waters.

Russia rejected all responsibility for the incident, saying any attempt to link the drone to Moscow is “completely groundless.”

In a statement on Telegram, the Russian Embassy in Romania said the vessel was a Ukrainian naval drone used by Kyiv in attacks against maritime targets.