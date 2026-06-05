Thousands fill squares of capital while also voicing discontent with current government

Protests against tourism project tied to Trump’s son-in-law continue for 6th day in Albania Thousands fill squares of capital while also voicing discontent with current government

Protests in Albania against a tourism project linked to US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, entered its sixth day on Friday, according to the daily Gazeta Shqiptare.

Thousands of citizens filled the squares of the capital amid protests that have recently intensified over a planned luxury tourism project that included parts of the protected landscape of Zvernec, an area considered a sensitive coastal ecosystem.

The project has been linked to Kushner, the husband of the US president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, according to the Tirana Times.

During the sixth day of demonstrations, young people, who have dominated participation in the protests, called for a larger turnout in the city's main square.

The protests against the tourism project have also evolved into a broader expression of discontent with the current government, with some demonstrators calling for a "revolution" and the removal of the prime minister and his government.

The controversy centers on plans to develop Sazan Island and parts of the nearby Narta-Zvernec wetland and lagoon ecosystem into a luxury tourism destination.

The project is estimated to cost around $4 billion and is said to include approximately 618 acres within the protected coastal ecosystem.

The development is reportedly being pursued by Kushner's investment firm and has received support from the Albanian government.

Tensions escalated during demonstrations held over the weekend at the proposed project site, where scuffles were reported between protesters and private security personnel guarding the area.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has defended the initiative, saying the project is proceeding in accordance with legal and environmental requirements.

The Albanian government has promoted luxury tourism investments as part of a broader strategy to attract foreign capital and expand the country's high-end tourism sector.