Comments on 2027 presidential race draw accusations of foreign interference across political spectrum

France's LFI urges summoning of Israeli ambassador over remarks on 2027 election Comments on 2027 presidential race draw accusations of foreign interference across political spectrum

France Unbowed (LFI) leader Jean-Luc Melenchon has called on the French government to summon Israel's ambassador following remarks about France's 2027 presidential election, broadcaster Franceinfo reported Friday.

Israeli Ambassador to France Joshua Zarka told broadcaster France 2 on Thursday that he would prefer “anyone rather than Jean-Luc Melenchon” to succeed President Emmanuel Macron.

Zarka accused Melenchon and LFI of using the issue of Israel to attract voters and said some French political actors were seeking to make Israel a campaign issue.

LFI coordinator Manuel Bompard described the remarks as “claimed foreign interference” and called on the French government to respond.

Party officials argued that the ambassador should be summoned, saying foreign interference in a presidential campaign was also a diplomatic matter.

Olivier Faure called the remarks “unacceptable interference,” while Nathalie Loiseau of the Horizons party said they amounted to “manifest interference” in France's domestic political affairs.

During the same interview, Zarka confirmed meeting Marine Le Pen in April but said the meeting did not mean Israel supported her party's policies.