Authorities to use drones, tougher fines and expanded asset-seizure powers in crackdown on illegal waste sites

UK unveils plan to clean up illegal waste dumps, target criminals profiting from waste Authorities to use drones, tougher fines and expanded asset-seizure powers in crackdown on illegal waste sites

The British government announced a plan Thursday to clean up three of the country's worst illegal waste sites and crack down on criminals profiting from illegal waste disposal.

"These toxic dumps have blighted communities for too long," Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in a statement. "These mountains of rubbish have been a clear sign to communities that politics hasn't been working for them or their area."

The three sites initially identified, in Kent, Surrey and West Yorkshire, contain around 22,000 tonnes of illegally dumped waste and are affecting an estimated 2,900 families, according to the government.

Illegal waste sites are often run by organized crime groups, the government added.

"The days of making easy money out of waste are over. We’re giving authorities the powers to hunt down the people responsible. We will seize their assets and shut their operations down," Burnham added.

Under the plan, mayors will lead efforts in their areas, supported by a reformed partnership between national and regional agencies and councils aimed at improving intelligence and capability sharing.

"Better use of drones, a bigger role for the police and the National Crime Agency, more Environment Agency officers on the frontline, and a steep rise in fines will deter, catch and punish those who dump illegally,” the statement added.

Fines for waste offences will rise from £300 ($409) to £5,000 ($6,820), while the Environment Agency will receive greater powers to seize assets bought with the proceeds of waste crime.

