'What we do on our side, we want to call on restraint by all sides and also for renewed diplomatic efforts,’ says spokesperson Anita Hipper

EU calls for restraint, renewed diplomacy over Iran tensions 'What we do on our side, we want to call on restraint by all sides and also for renewed diplomatic efforts,’ says spokesperson Anita Hipper

The EU on Thursday called on all sides to exercise restraint and resume diplomatic efforts amid tensions over Iran, after a media report said Tehran had considered targeting US military assets in Europe if President Donald Trump were to escalate the war.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has also been in contact on the issue, EU Commission spokesperson Anita Hipper told a news briefing.

Asked about the report, Hipper said she had no new information to share on whether the EU considers the alleged threat credible or had seen evidence that Iran could pose a threat within Europe.

The Financial Times, citing two people close to the Iranian regime, reported that Iranian forces had assessed striking US assets in southeastern European countries, including Bulgaria, in the event of a renewed US offensive.

Asked separately about Trump's latest announcement on tougher sanctions against Iran and whether the EU felt affected by his calls for allies to support efforts to further isolate Tehran economically, Hipper said: “We will not speculate on this.”

“What we do on our side, we want to call on restraint by all sides and also for renewed diplomatic efforts,” she said.

“From our perspective, only diplomacy can bring a sustainable solution to all outstanding issues,” Hipper added, saying the EU also commended regional partners for their mediation efforts.