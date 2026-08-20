Rome could extend border controls into first week of September or beyond if necessary

Italian government considers extending Schengen free-movement suspension with Spain: Report Rome could extend border controls into first week of September or beyond if necessary

The Italian government is considering extending temporary border controls with Spain if the situation in its North African enclave does not return to normal by the end of the month, Italian daily Il Messaggero reported Wednesday.

Two sources told the Italian newspaper that the government could extend the suspension of the Schengen free-movement rules if crossings into Ceuta from Morocco do not stop.

The sources said the government might not rule out extending border controls into the first week of September and beyond, if necessary.

Italy recently introduced temporary air and sea border controls with Spain following the arrival of more than 70,000 migrants in Ceuta in late July.

Madrid has criticized the Italian measure, noting that Ceuta is outside the Schengen area, meaning migrants arriving there cannot freely travel onward to other European countries. It has also accused Rome of using the issue for domestic political purposes.

Spain imposed similar border controls on travelers from Italy.

