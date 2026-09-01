'Russian attempts to undermine our united resolve and our willingness to support Ukraine are futile and doomed to fail,' says Andy Burnham

UK stands in 'full solidarity' with Germany over Leipzig airport drone plot 'Russian attempts to undermine our united resolve and our willingness to support Ukraine are futile and doomed to fail,' says Andy Burnham

The British prime minister on Tuesday expressed "full solidarity" with Germany after what he called Russia’s "egregious and reckless attack" at Leipzig Airport last month.

In a statement, Andy Burnham condemned an attempted drone attack at Leipzig Airport in Germany that investigators found was allegedly commissioned by Moscow.

"The United Kingdom stands in full solidarity with Germany following Russia’s egregious and reckless attack in Leipzig. Russian attempts to undermine our united resolve and our willingness to support Ukraine are futile and doomed to fail," Burnham said.

He reiterated that the UK's commitment to supporting Ukraine is "ironclad."

"The strong measures taken by the German government show action against any attack of this nature will be met with a clear response," Burnham added.