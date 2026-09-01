Merz government announces closure of Russian Consulate in Bonn, cultural center in Berlin, and tighter entry controls for Russian nationals

Germany accuses Russia of Leipzig drone plot, unveils sanctions Merz government announces closure of Russian Consulate in Bonn, cultural center in Berlin, and tighter entry controls for Russian nationals

Germany on Tuesday blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig Airport last month and unveiled extensive measures and sanctions against Moscow.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said at a press conference in Berlin that investigators had found the plot was planned by Russian intelligence services and carried out by low-level operatives.

“The means employed – such as the drone configuration, various components, explosives, and ignition systems – are consistent with those known from other hybrid operations conducted by Russia,” Dobrindt said.

“An overall assessment of the attempted attack on Aug. 4 at Leipzig Airport fits into the known pattern of Russian hybrid operations in Europe. Findings from intelligence sources substantiate this conclusion, pointing to individuals who acted on behalf of Russian state entities,” he said.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, speaking at the same briefing, said he had summoned Russia’s ambassador to deliver Berlin’s protest and to notify Moscow of the government’s response.

“The Russian Consulate General in Bonn will close on Sept. 18. The agreement regarding the Russian House in Berlin is being terminated,” Wadephul said. The Soviet-era cultural center in the capital has long been viewed by Western officials as a possible cover for intelligence work.

Wadephul said Germany has informed its EU and NATO partners of its decisions and secured their solidarity. “We will propose new EU listings of Russian individuals in response to hybrid attacks,” he continued. “We are tightening entry controls for Russian nationals, and we will increase pressure on the Russian shadow fleet.”

He also stressed that Moscow’s “hybrid attacks” will not deter Berlin from continuing its political, economic and military support to Ukraine.

“The German government will maintain a clear course on security policy. It will continue its civil and military support for Ukraine,” Wadephul said. “In addition, it will take further measures in the sphere of intelligence. We will continue our efforts within NATO to strengthen our own defense capabilities and effectively deter Russia.”

Leipzig Airport is a major freight hub and a key logistics node for military cargo, including Ukrainian Antonov flights. Officials have described the foiled drone strike as an attempt to disrupt that support chain without launching a conventional military attack.

German authorities told media last week that the August attempt on a Ukrainian Antonov cargo plane was more serious than first reported. The drone had been rigged with explosives, and investigators later concluded that several drones were involved, not one.

Russia previously rejected claims of assassinations, sabotage, drone incursions and spying in countries allied with Ukraine, accusing Western governments of stoking “anti-Russian paranoia.”