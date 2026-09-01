European Council president says bloc will work with member states to increase pressure on Moscow

EU condemns Russia’s ‘attempted drone attack’ at Germany’s Leipzig Airport European Council president says bloc will work with member states to increase pressure on Moscow

European Council President Antonio Costa on Tuesday condemned Russia’s “attempted drone attack” at Leipzig Airport in Germany, reaffirming the EU’s solidarity with Berlin.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia’s attempted drone attack at Leipzig Airport,” Costa said on US social media company X.

“Russia must stop its war of aggression against Ukraine, instead of escalating,” he added.

Costa said the EU remains “strong and united” and that Moscow “will not prevail,” stressing that the bloc’s support for Ukraine is unwavering.

“The EU stands in full solidarity with Germany,” he said.

Costa added that the bloc would work with Germany and other EU member states to intensify pressure on Russia until Moscow demonstrates a willingness to change course.