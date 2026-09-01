'Attempts to intimidate us or to drive a wedge between Allies will not succeed,' Giorgia Meloni says

Italian premier says attempts to divide allies over Leipzig drone plot will fail 'Attempts to intimidate us or to drive a wedge between Allies will not succeed,' Giorgia Meloni says

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday that attempts to divide allies will not succeed and voiced solidarity with Germany over the alleged Russian hybrid attack at Leipzig Airport.

"Attempts to intimidate us or to drive a wedge between Allies will not succeed: hybrid actions against any one of us are a matter of concern for all of us, and will be met with a united response," Meloni wrote on US social media platform X.

She voiced Italy's full solidarity with Germany, underlining that the security of allies is the security of all.

"At times like this, it is essential to remain steadfast, to keep working closely together, and to maintain a credible posture of deterrence in defence of our citizens’ security," Meloni added.

Germany on Tuesday blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig Airport last month and unveiled extensive measures and sanctions against Moscow.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said at a press conference in Berlin that investigators had found the plot was planned by Russian intelligence services and carried out by low-level operatives.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, speaking at the same briefing, said he had summoned Russia’s ambassador to deliver Berlin’s protest and to notify Moscow of the government’s response.

“The Russian Consulate General in Bonn will close on Sept. 18. The agreement regarding the Russian House in Berlin is being terminated,” Wadephul said. The Soviet-era cultural center in the capital has long been viewed by Western officials as a possible cover for intelligence work.