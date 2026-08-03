UK far-right leaders could hold talks after coalition proposal

[1/11] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 3: Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (R) speaks during a press conference in London, United Kingdom, on August 3, 2026. During the event, Reform UK unveiled its "Operation Fortress" plan aimed at preventing irregular migrants from crossing the English Channel in small boats. Reform UK's Home Affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf (L) also attended the press conference.
[2/11] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 3: Reform UK's Home Affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf attends a press conference in London, United Kingdom, on August 3, 2026. During the event, Reform UK unveiled its "Operation Fortress" plan aimed at preventing irregular migrants from crossing the English Channel in small boats.
[3/11] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 3: Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaks during a press conference in London, United Kingdom, on August 3, 2026. During the event, Reform UK unveiled its "Operation Fortress" plan aimed at preventing irregular migrants from crossing the English Channel in small boats.
[4/11] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 3: Richard Tice is seen as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (not seen) speaks during a press conference in London, United Kingdom, on August 3, 2026. During the event, Reform UK unveiled its "Operation Fortress" plan aimed at preventing irregular migrants from crossing the English Channel in small boats.
[5/11] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 3: Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (R) speaks during a press conference in London, United Kingdom, on August 3, 2026. During the event, Reform UK unveiled its "Operation Fortress" plan aimed at preventing irregular migrants from crossing the English Channel in small boats. Reform UK's Home Affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf (L) also attended the press conference.
[6/11] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 3: Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (L) speaks during a press conference in London, United Kingdom, on August 3, 2026. During the event, Reform UK unveiled its "Operation Fortress" plan aimed at preventing irregular migrants from crossing the English Channel in small boats. Reform UK's Home Affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf (R) also attended the press conference.
[7/11] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 3: Richard Tice is seen as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (not seen) speaks during a press conference in London, United Kingdom, on August 3, 2026. During the event, Reform UK unveiled its "Operation Fortress" plan aimed at preventing irregular migrants from crossing the English Channel in small boats.
[8/11] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 3: Reform UK's Home Affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf attends a press conference in London, United Kingdom, on August 3, 2026. During the event, Reform UK unveiled its "Operation Fortress" plan aimed at preventing irregular migrants from crossing the English Channel in small boats.
[9/11] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 3: Reform UK's Home Affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf attends a press conference in London, United Kingdom, on August 3, 2026. During the event, Reform UK unveiled its "Operation Fortress" plan aimed at preventing irregular migrants from crossing the English Channel in small boats.
[10/11] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 3: Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (R) speaks during a press conference in London, United Kingdom, on August 3, 2026. During the event, Reform UK unveiled its "Operation Fortress" plan aimed at preventing irregular migrants from crossing the English Channel in small boats. Reform UK's Home Affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf (L) also attended the press conference.
[11/11] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 3: Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (R) speaks during a press conference in London, United Kingdom, on August 3, 2026. During the event, Reform UK unveiled its "Operation Fortress" plan aimed at preventing irregular migrants from crossing the English Channel in small boats. Reform UK's Home Affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf (L) also attended the press conference.