Reform UK leader Nigel Farage says he contacted Restore UK leader Rupert Lowe following a public appeal to unite the two parties

UK far-right leaders could hold talks after coalition proposal Reform UK leader Nigel Farage says he contacted Restore UK leader Rupert Lowe following a public appeal to unite the two parties

Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage has said he has reached out to Restore UK leader Rupert Lowe after the former Reform UK MP proposed talks on forming a united right-wing coalition.

Lowe, who left the far-right Reform after falling out with the party's leadership, said over the weekend that he was willing to discuss uniting Restore UK and Reform.

Speaking to Sky News, Farage confirmed that he had contacted Lowe following the proposal.

"I did actually reach out yesterday to him. I did say, 'look, should we have a call? I haven't heard back yet. So I don't know what the sincerity of this is."

Farage suggested that Lowe's public appeal was not the usual way to begin discussions about a political agreement.

"If you want to do a political deal with somebody, you know, you would contact them privately and not do a 12-minute video," he said.

Farage added that he believed Lowe had recently been working closely with the Conservative Party before their relationship broke down.

"I understand that Lowe had been working closely with the Conservatives, but they had a 'fallout' last week," he said.

Responding to further questions, Farage said everyone in Reform had fallen out with Lowe.

Despite their previous disagreements, the Reform leader said he was willing to set them aside in order to hold a discussion.