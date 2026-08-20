Prime Minister Andy Burnham says UK law and ‘societal norms’ should be made ‘explicitly clear’

UK asylum seekers warned against rape, harassment, ‘kissing sounds’ at people Prime Minister Andy Burnham says UK law and ‘societal norms’ should be made ‘explicitly clear’

The UK Home Office on Thursday issued guidance to asylum seekers warning them against rape, sexual harassment and other forms of abusive behavior, while outlining what the government describes as expected conduct in British society.

The guide, aimed at people who have arrived in the UK after fleeing other countries, tells them that women are entitled to “earn their own money” and “make their own decisions about their lives.”

It warns asylum seekers not to make sexual remarks about someone “even if you think it is a compliment,” whistle or make “kissing sounds” at people, follow them or “block their path.”

The guidance also advises against making rude or offensive gestures or “verbally abuse someone because of their gender, religion, or how they look.”

Breaking the law, the document says, can result in action by law enforcement and may lead to someone losing accommodation or support. It also warns that criminal behavior could affect an asylum claim.

While men appear to be the primary target of the guidance, the document also contains information for asylum seekers who believe they may have been victims of illegal behavior.

The guidance comes amid a broader government focus on the conduct of foreign nationals and enforcement of UK law.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham defended the Home Office's approach when asked about the booklet, saying the government wanted to make UK law “explicitly clear.”

“As a government we have a very clear principle. If you break UK law, you will be removed from the country,” he told broadcasters.

“I’m currently working to ensure that foreign national offenders who can be removed from the prison system are removed from that system.”

He added: “So it follows that if we're taking this approach it's made explicitly clear what the UK law is and what the societal norms of the UK are and that's why this approach is being taken now.”

The guidance combines warnings about criminal behavior with information about social expectations, including attitudes toward women and conduct toward others.

The Home Office says asylum seekers are expected to obey UK law while their claims are being considered.