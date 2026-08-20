German far-right extremist led online groups that pushed minors toward murder Prosecutors say Kai M. ran extremist online groups that targeted vulnerable minors, sought to destabilize society through violence

German federal prosecutors said Thursday they have taken over an investigation into a far-right extremist accused of leading two online groups that targeted vulnerable minors and encouraged arson, murder and sexual abuse.

Kai M., arrested March 17 and who is still in pretrial detention, is accused of acting as a ringleader in “a terrorist and a criminal organization,” according to the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors said there are “sufficient factual indications” that he helped prepare and carry out crimes for the groups.

Kai M. and other members induced a minor in Russia to fatally stab a child at a school, called in a chat group for the killing of a US citizen, and influenced young people in the US and Sweden to set vehicles on fire, according to the allegations.

The two online groups are linked to “The Com,” a loose international network of violence-glorifying communities, said prosecutors. Members allegedly seek out very young people on social media or gaming platforms, and attempt to coerce them through manipulation into humiliating acts, self-harm or suicide.

Kai M. was detained under a warrant issued by a court in Koblenz. He is expected to appear soon before an investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice.