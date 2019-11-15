Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
World, Europe

UK: Abandoned car prompts alarm near Buckingham Palace

Police later lifts cordon as car found non-suspicious

Ahmet Gürhan Kartal   | 15.11.2019
UK: Abandoned car prompts alarm near Buckingham Palace FILE PHOTO

LONDON

British police on Friday cordoned off a main road near Buckingham Palace after detecting an abandoned car.

As many as 50 police officers rushed to the scene and asked people to leave the area, according to local media reports.

Police said "officers are assessing a suspicious vehicle" but later lifted the cordon as the vehicle was found "non-suspicious."

"The vehicle in Constitution Hill, SW1, has been deemed to be non-suspicious," read the police statement.

"The incident has now been stood down and cordons are in the process of being lifted."

Buckingham Palace said the Queen was in Windsor Castle while the incident was happening, declining to comment further.

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
ANALYSIS – STRATCOM in context of new social movements
'Deutsch!' New German initiative seems intent on racializing imams
ANALYSIS – Challenges of Syrian Constitutional Committee
Brexit pledges shape UK election campaigns
ANALYSIS - Western media still ignoring PKK attacks

Related news

UK: Abandoned car prompts alarm near Buckingham Palace

UK: Abandoned car prompts alarm near Buckingham Palace

German police arrest 3 Daesh/ISIS suspects

‘Probe police excesses against students in Kenya’

Bolivian troops to join police in patrolling capital

Bolivian troops to join police in patrolling capital
Officer arrested in US after slamming teen to ground

Officer arrested in US after slamming teen to ground
YPG/PKK suffers heavy blow in Turkey, abroad in October

YPG/PKK suffers heavy blow in Turkey, abroad in October