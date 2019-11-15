UK: Abandoned car prompts alarm near Buckingham Palace

LONDON
British police on Friday cordoned off a main road near Buckingham Palace after detecting an abandoned car.
As many as 50 police officers rushed to the scene and asked people to leave the area, according to local media reports.
Police said "officers are assessing a suspicious vehicle" but later lifted the cordon as the vehicle was found "non-suspicious."
"The vehicle in Constitution Hill, SW1, has been deemed to be non-suspicious," read the police statement.
"The incident has now been stood down and cordons are in the process of being lifted."
Buckingham Palace said the Queen was in Windsor Castle while the incident was happening, declining to comment further.Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.