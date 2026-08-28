Forecasters warn of flooding, transport delays and difficult driving conditions as storms sweep across UK

Thunderstorms trigger flood, travel warnings across England, Wales Forecasters warn of flooding, transport delays and difficult driving conditions as storms sweep across UK

Large parts of England and Wales are under a yellow weather warning Friday as heavy showers and thunderstorms threaten flooding and travel disruption.

The Met Office warning, in force from midday Friday, covers most of Wales as well as the West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber, South West England, North West England, North East England, London, South East England, East of England and the East Midlands.

“While many areas will miss the heaviest downpours, heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during Friday afternoon and evening,” the Met Office said in a statement.

The national weather agency said northern England and much of Wales would see the main concentration of storms early in the afternoon before they spread into central and eastern England.

Some areas could receive 10-20 millimeters (0.4-0.8 inches) of rain in a short period, with 30-40 mm (1.2-1.6 in) possible where repeated downpours occur. Lightning and hail are also possible.

The warning means some homes and businesses could be flooded, while train services may face delays and road journeys could take longer.

Wet weather is also expected Saturday, with only the far northeast of Scotland likely to avoid rainfall entirely.

Festivalgoers attending events including Reading, Leeds and Creamfields have also been warned of strong winds. Gusts of up to 56 kilometers per hour (35 miles per hour) are possible along the south coast Saturday.